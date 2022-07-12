Shanghai's greenery ambition: 120 new parks per year

Shanghai is all set to become a "park city," after greenery authorities announced the opening of 120 new parks every year until 2025.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai will open 120 new parks each year through 2025, raising the overall number of parks in the city to more than 1,000, according to the city's greenery authorities on Tuesday.



By the end of last year, there were 532 parks in the city, including 103 pocket parks which are small in size and tucked away among high-rises or along streets.

The city will have an additional 60 pocket parks, 30 urban parks, and 30 countryside parks by the end of this year, increasing the total to over 650.



"The goal is to make green places accessible to citizens," said Deng Jianping, director of the Shanghai Greenery and Sanitation Bureau.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

According to Deng, several pocket parks will be built or refurbished in the downtown area, and about 50 community-based parks will be established along the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, as well as in the five "new cities," by 2025.



"Shanghai will be transformed into 'a city in the parks,' with increased biological diversity and beautiful landscapes," he said.



Deng said the parks would incorporate sports and cultural activities like music and art.



Dong Jun / SHINE

So far, 297 parks feature fitness and sports facilities such as basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, and locations for bodybuilding exercises and tai chi.



By 2025, the Outer Ring Road's greenbelt will have 36 parks, comprising park clusters spanning 100 kilometers.



Plants with vibrant foliage will also be introduced.



Meanwhile, access to more parks will be free to the public. There are only 13 parks that currently charge an entrance fee, Deng said.



The city's forest space will be enlarged, and the renovation of greenbelts and the construction of leisure forest lands are underway.



By 2025, a 100-kilometer greenway will be created along the Outer Ring Road.

