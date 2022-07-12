News / Metro

Shanghai's greenery ambition: 120 new parks per year

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
Shanghai is all set to become a "park city," after greenery authorities announced the opening of 120 new parks every year until 2025.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
Shanghai's greenery ambition: 120 new parks per year
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Taidi Garden, a pocket park in downtown Huangpu District

Shanghai will open 120 new parks each year through 2025, raising the overall number of parks in the city to more than 1,000, according to the city's greenery authorities on Tuesday.

By the end of last year, there were 532 parks in the city, including 103 pocket parks which are small in size and tucked away among high-rises or along streets.

The city will have an additional 60 pocket parks, 30 urban parks, and 30 countryside parks by the end of this year, increasing the total to over 650.

"The goal is to make green places accessible to citizens," said Deng Jianping, director of the Shanghai Greenery and Sanitation Bureau.

Shanghai's greenery ambition: 120 new parks per year
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People take a stroll or cycle amid greenery in Jing'an District.

According to Deng, several pocket parks will be built or refurbished in the downtown area, and about 50 community-based parks will be established along the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, as well as in the five "new cities," by 2025.

"Shanghai will be transformed into 'a city in the parks,' with increased biological diversity and beautiful landscapes," he said.

Deng said the parks would incorporate sports and cultural activities like music and art.

Shanghai's greenery ambition: 120 new parks per year
Dong Jun / SHINE

A boy sprays water on flowers at Minhang Sports Park.

So far, 297 parks feature fitness and sports facilities such as basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, and locations for bodybuilding exercises and tai chi.

By 2025, the Outer Ring Road's greenbelt will have 36 parks, comprising park clusters spanning 100 kilometers.

Plants with vibrant foliage will also be introduced.

Meanwhile, access to more parks will be free to the public. There are only 13 parks that currently charge an entrance fee, Deng said.

The city's forest space will be enlarged, and the renovation of greenbelts and the construction of leisure forest lands are underway.

By 2025, a 100-kilometer greenway will be created along the Outer Ring Road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     