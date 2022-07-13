News / Metro

No respite from scorching temperatures as mercury touches 40, prompting a red alert

Shanghai issued the year's second red heatwave alert with temperatures reaching 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A security guard tries to cool down with a fan in the scorching weather.

Shanghai has been roasting for nine straight days, and more sweltering days are anticipated.

On Wednesday, the local meteorological authorities issued this year's second red heatwave alert, the highest in their three-color scheme.

Wednesday's temperature in Shanghai hit 40.9 degrees Celsius – tying the hottest-day record in 2017, which was the highest since Shanghai officially tracked temperatures in 1873.

According to the forecast, Thursday's high will be 40 degrees, with lows around 32.

The next 10 days will be hot in the city, but the temperature will drop to 35 degrees on the weekend as the subtropical high moves south.

Wednesday was the 14th high-temperature day of the year, topping 35 degrees.

Authorities recommend staying indoors and limiting outdoor activities.

They called for a halt to all outdoor work and urged people to prioritize food safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
