COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 50 asymptomatic infections

  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
There were also 14 imported infections reported on Tuesday.
  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0

The city reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases, 50 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 6 from Canada.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from Mexico via France.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 9 from the United States.

The fifth to seventh patients, Chinese departing from Austria, and eighth and ninth patients, Chinese departing from Serbia, arrived at the local airport on July 9 on the same flight from Austria.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 115 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from Singapore.

The second case, a Chinese departing from Slovenia, the third case, a Chinese departing from Serbia, and the fourth case, an Australian departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on July 9 on the same flight from Austria.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 91 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and six asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 12, of all the 95 local confirmed cases, 24 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

So far, of all the 4,805 imported cases, 4,713 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

5 confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.

50 asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
