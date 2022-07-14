News / Metro

Another red alert as Shanghai sizzles under the summer sun

The city's high again topped 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday as doctors warn of the risk of extreme, and potentially fatal, heat stroke.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Trying to beat the scorching sunlight in Shanghai on Thursday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's sizzling weather topped 40 degrees Celsius again on Thursday – the hottest place in the country – triggering the city's third red heat alert this year, according to the local meteorological bureau.

Red is the highest of the city's three color alerts. The temperature hit 40.6 degrees at the downtown Xujiahui weather station around 1pm.

It was the city's 10th consecutive day struggling through the over-37-degree heat wave and the 15th high-temperature day this year – days at or above 35 degrees.

Since July 5, Shanghai has seen three days with temperatures over 40 degrees: July 10, 13 and Thursday.

The highs are expected to cool down a little to 38 degrees on Friday and drop to under 35 degrees over the weekend, while the lows will be around 30 degrees.

Imaginechina

Cooling down with a cold drink

Medical advices towards the hot weather

The extreme hot weather could lead to serious heat stroke, with a mortality rate above 50 percent, a doctor at the Shanghai International Jiahui Hospital said.

"When the human body temperature is 37 degrees, the body's heat production and heat dissipation are relatively balanced, and the body functions are the most stable." said Dr Zhai Xiaoyan.

"When the temperature rises, our body has a regulating mechanism to help us adjust, but when it exceeds a certain limit it will stress organs and can lead to organ failure. "

People suffering symptoms like high fever (rectal temperature at or above 41 degrees Celsius), dry skin (wet in the early stages), cloudiness, seizure, or having no response should seek medical help urgently, the doctor said.

"Workers who need to work outside for a long time, such as sanitation workers and construction workers, and those with chronic diseases, as well as the elderly and children, should avoid exposure to the heat as much as possible," she said.

She advises residents to stay inside, prepare medicines and sun blockers to protect themselves from heat stroke, drink more water and get plenty of sleep in the scorching days.

"When in extreme heat, people can use cold water to rinse the wrist, and put the wrist under the tap for 5 seconds every few hours to help reduce blood temperature," Zhai said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Cooling the hot ground helps.

City's electricity and water supply remain high

The extreme weather has caused the city's electricity and water consumption skyrocket.

Water use hit 8.86 million cubic meters on Wednesday, the highest this year on the hottest day since 1873, according to city water officials.

There are 38 water plants in the city with a total daily capacity of 12.21 million cubic meters, so supply can handle the increased demand.

To ensure electricity supply, there are backup stations and more than 3,500 workers on standby around the clock, according to the State Grid Shanghai Company.

Residents who have electricity problems are advised to call the State Grid's emergency hotline – 95598.

Ti Gong

Staff workers of State Grid Shanghai Co cool the outdoor transformer with sprinklers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
