Jump in workplace accidents, deaths in June

Thirty-nine workers were killed on the job last month, officials said on Thursday. Authorities are working hard to make workplaces safer.

CFP

Workplace accidents increased in June after the city's two-month lockdown, killing 39 workers in 39 accidents, the local emergency management bureau said.

These included one worker killed and another injured in a fire at an ethylene glycol plant of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd on June 18.

"Apart from lack of practice during the past citywide lockdown, the main contributors to the increasing occurrence of accidents are a lack of safety management, problems with facilities and equipment, a decline in safety awareness and risks in the production chain," Ma Jianhong, the head of the bureau, said on Thursday.

The city will pay more attention to gas safety in the future, and a special 100-day campaign is being conducted to inspect the risks of gas use both in homes and in enterprises, Ma said.



Shanghai is striving to improve its capacity for handling emergencies and extreme weather, he added.

The city has been battling an extreme heat wave, with 10 straight days of highs over 37 degrees Celsius.

"Local chemical companies should stay alert on the high-temperature days when they need to move dangerous chemical products," said Ma. "Do not overload or mix the products when transporting.



"Also, companies should protect their workers' health and try not to require them to work outside or work overtime in the sizzling weather, especially those in the construction, sanitation and delivery industries."

The city will implement 78 measures to combat potential risks in 12 key areas such as construction, fire protection, densely populated places, electricity and gas, and organize comprehensive safety inspections and take action within a year to rectify problems.