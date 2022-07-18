Young artists coming back after pandemic woes

The 2022 National Youth Art Invitation Exhibition kicked off on Monday. More than 250 young artists are showing off their works.

Ti Gong

More than 600 works by over 250 artists are on display at an exhibition kicked off on Monday at the Shanghai-Style Art Museum in Minhang District.

The 2022 National Youth Art Invitation Exhibition will run through September 4 with works including paintings, installations, sculptures and new media products in five sections: "Reconstructed Neon," "Differences," "Shanghai Younger," "shyaf (Shanghai Young Art Fair) Impression" and "Z Generation."

The exhibition not only shows outstanding works of Chinese modern art and Shanghai-style art but also serves as a platform for communication between young artists and cultural innovators and art traders.

"There have been few exhibitions in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a difficult situation for young artists," said Wang Fang, chief planner of the exhibition.

"We hope more people will get to know them through this exhibition."



Ti Gong