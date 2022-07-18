Young artists coming back after pandemic woes
More than 600 works by over 250 artists are on display at an exhibition kicked off on Monday at the Shanghai-Style Art Museum in Minhang District.
The 2022 National Youth Art Invitation Exhibition will run through September 4 with works including paintings, installations, sculptures and new media products in five sections: "Reconstructed Neon," "Differences," "Shanghai Younger," "shyaf (Shanghai Young Art Fair) Impression" and "Z Generation."
The exhibition not only shows outstanding works of Chinese modern art and Shanghai-style art but also serves as a platform for communication between young artists and cultural innovators and art traders.
"There have been few exhibitions in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a difficult situation for young artists," said Wang Fang, chief planner of the exhibition.
"We hope more people will get to know them through this exhibition."