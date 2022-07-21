Shanghai company wins major global intellectual property award

Another Chinese company, Suzhou's Raycan Technology, was also among the five winners in the World Intellectual Property Organization's inaugural Global Awards program.

Ti Gong

A Shanghai-based company was honored by the World Intellectual Property Organization in its first Global Awards program on Tuesday.

The WIPO Global Awards program was launched this year to recognize enterprises that have created business solutions through intellectual property and have made outstanding contributions to economic, social and cultural progress at home and abroad.

Five companies were honored in the inaugural awards, chosen from 272 enterprises from 62 countries and regions.

The company, Shanghai Shylon Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd, was founded in 2010 with registered capital 65 million yuan (US$9.62 million). It now owns four subsidiaries, according to its website.

Its business includes the design, production and marketing of outdoor architecture, landscaping and street lighting.

Shylon's products and services have been used in many iconic world-class projects, such as the Shanghai Exhibition Center, the landscape lighting at Shanghai's China International Import Expo, the Dubai World Expo, the Russian World Cup, the Saudi Kingdom building and the Charles de Gaulle Airport in France.

Another Chinese company, Raycan Technology Co Ltd (Suzhou), also won an award, giving China more than any other country.

Raycan is a Suzhou-based company in neighboring Jiangsu Province, specializes in the development and production of radiation detection and imaging equipment.

Many Shanghai enterprises use the WIPO's global service system to develop overseas markets and participate in international competitions and cooperation.

In 2021, the number of Shanghai patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, an international patent application system, reached 4,830, a year-on-year increase of 35.75 percent.

And the number of Madrid System registration was 424, a year on year increase of 11 percent.

The Madrid System is a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.