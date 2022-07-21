News / Metro

Shanghai company wins major global intellectual property award

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Another Chinese company, Suzhou's Raycan Technology, was also among the five winners in the World Intellectual Property Organization's inaugural Global Awards program.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Shanghai company wins major global intellectual property award
Ti Gong

A Shanghai-based company, Shylon, was honored by the World Intellectual Property Organization in its inaugural Global Awards.

A Shanghai-based company was honored by the World Intellectual Property Organization in its first Global Awards program on Tuesday.

The WIPO Global Awards program was launched this year to recognize enterprises that have created business solutions through intellectual property and have made outstanding contributions to economic, social and cultural progress at home and abroad.

Five companies were honored in the inaugural awards, chosen from 272 enterprises from 62 countries and regions.

The company, Shanghai Shylon Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd, was founded in 2010 with registered capital 65 million yuan (US$9.62 million). It now owns four subsidiaries, according to its website.

Its business includes the design, production and marketing of outdoor architecture, landscaping and street lighting.

Shylon's products and services have been used in many iconic world-class projects, such as the Shanghai Exhibition Center, the landscape lighting at Shanghai's China International Import Expo, the Dubai World Expo, the Russian World Cup, the Saudi Kingdom building and the Charles de Gaulle Airport in France.

Another Chinese company, Raycan Technology Co Ltd (Suzhou), also won an award, giving China more than any other country.

Raycan is a Suzhou-based company in neighboring Jiangsu Province, specializes in the development and production of radiation detection and imaging equipment.

Many Shanghai enterprises use the WIPO's global service system to develop overseas markets and participate in international competitions and cooperation.

In 2021, the number of Shanghai patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, an international patent application system, reached 4,830, a year-on-year increase of 35.75 percent.

And the number of Madrid System registration was 424, a year on year increase of 11 percent.

The Madrid System is a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.

Shanghai company wins major global intellectual property award
Ti Gong

Shylon specializes in outdoor landscaping and lighting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     