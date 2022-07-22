COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed cases, 15 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 14 imported infections were also reported on Thursday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 15 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



15 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 15 from Morocco via France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 16 from the US.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on July 17.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 17 from Russia.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 18 from the US.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the US.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Tanzania via the Netherlands.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 80 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 18 from Singapore.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Canada.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Denmark.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 168 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 71 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 21, of all the 131 local confirmed cases, 103 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized. A total of 543 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,848 imported cases, 4,785 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.