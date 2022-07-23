COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 confirmed cases, 16 asymptomatic infections

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.



16 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 19 from France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Ireland via the Netherlands.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 43 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from the UK via France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the UK via Denmark.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the UK via Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 18 confirmed patients and 54 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 22, of all the 133 local confirmed cases, 112 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized. A total of 559 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,852 imported cases, 4,794 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.