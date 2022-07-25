Optimized customs measures for CIIE exhibitors

China's General Administration of Customs has updated its list for quick customs clearance and tax guarantees for the 5th China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai.

According to the agency, it will ensure that tax guarantees and quick clearance, which were well received during the previous expos, will be in force for this year's event as well.

Priorities for vehicle exhibitors

One new highlight is that eligible vehicle exhibitors will be given priorities for testing and issuing certificates.

After the exhibit vehicles have completed the certification process, obtained the China Compulsory Product Certification (CCC) certificate, and met the requirements of the country's Air Pollution Prevention and Control Law, the customs will prioritize the exhibitors and release the necessary certificates as soon as possible.



It aims to encourage car exhibitors to introduce new models from overseas and allow more diversified exhibits of vehicles at CIIE.

Designated customs office

Also, the Customs Office of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (NECC), an affiliation of the Shanghai Customs, has been established as a permanent service agency.



The office will be fully staffed to assist this year's exhibitors with their customs needs.



Augmented reality glasses and other technological services will be employed at the event to enhance data collection and management of exhibits.



Shanghai Customs will dispatch special personnel to the NECC to provide on-site clearance, supervision, consultation and other services.



Tax guarantee measures

Just like before, tax guarantee measures will be offered. For the temporary exhibits, the exhibitor should provide a guarantee for duty and tax payable and give Shanghai Customs a bank guarantee or tariff guarantee/insurance.

Instead of providing a guarantee for each transaction, overseas exhibitors or their designated official forwarders can submit to the customs the Certification for Imported Goods.



Special services for inbound exhibits

Shanghai Customs and related agencies are authorized to handle administrative approval procedures involving inspection and quarantine for inbound animals and plants and their products, animal and plant-based food, and Chinese medical herbs. The relevant approvals will be completed within three working days.



At the major ports for the import expo, VIP channels, special customs clearance windows and special examination channels for inbound exhibits will be set up, while priorities will be given to customs procedures such as the declaration, inspection, sampling, testing and release.

Pre-packaged food and cosmetics for exhibition shall be exempted from Chinese labeling and sampling inspection, as well as verifying the record certificates of the consignees and consignors.



Those to be tested and tasted in small amounts will be assessed based on the food safety risk. The samples can be taken for inspection before the exhibition. Those for trial sale in small quantities do not need to have a Chinese label.



Temporarily imported goods

The temporary entry of exhibits under the ATA Carnet, or temporarily imported exhibits, shall have the same re-exportation period as the carnet's validity period.



After the CIIE, temporarily imported exhibits (except those imported under the ATA Carnet ) shall be transported into a customs special control area and bonded supervision site. Inbound exhibits on the list of cross-border e-commerce retail imports (revised in 2022) are permitted to enter the special supervision area and bonded logistics center (type B), and can be put on sale in the cross-border bonded e-commercial retail model.

In accordance with the policies, relevant artworks, collections and antiquities that meet the preferential tax policies for sale during the CIIE can be imported duty-free.

