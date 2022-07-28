Investors commit US$981 million to Minhang projects in major signing event

Contracts for 41 investment programs were inked, mainly involving manufacturing and the modern service sector, the district government said.

Shanghai, a favorite destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it can attract more quality investment with better policies and services.



Contracts for 41 investment programs in Minhang District were signed on Thursday, involving a total investment of 6.62 billion yuan (US$981 million), at the Grand neoBay Innovation and Entrepreneurship Building.



Twenty-two of the programs are in the manufacturing industry, worth a combined investment of 3.95 billion yuan, and 19 are in the modern service sector, with a total value of 2.67 billion yuan.

According to the district government, the parent companies of 14 programs come from the Yangtze River Delta region, demonstrating the major achievements Minhang has made in integrating the region's development.

Nineteen programs, with a total investment of 3.27 billion yuan, will be located in the area which the district is striving to build into a scientific innovation core in south Shanghai.

Eight investment companies will also settle in Minhang with a combined investment of 1.78 billion yuan, a commitment that is expected to further promote local industrial development.

Today's event was the 12th large-scale contract signing ceremony held by the district government to attract investment. In the past two years, a total of 469 programs have been signed, their investments adding up to 150 billion yuan, the district government said.