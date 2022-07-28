News / Metro

Investors commit US$981 million to Minhang projects in major signing event

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
Contracts for 41 investment programs were inked, mainly involving manufacturing and the modern service sector, the district government said.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0

Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a favorite destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it can attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Investors commit US$981 million to Minhang projects in major signing event

Contracts for 41 investment programs in Minhang District were signed on Thursday, involving a total investment of 6.62 billion yuan (US$981 million), at the Grand neoBay Innovation and Entrepreneurship Building.

Twenty-two of the programs are in the manufacturing industry, worth a combined investment of 3.95 billion yuan, and 19 are in the modern service sector, with a total value of 2.67 billion yuan.

According to the district government, the parent companies of 14 programs come from the Yangtze River Delta region, demonstrating the major achievements Minhang has made in integrating the region's development.

Nineteen programs, with a total investment of 3.27 billion yuan, will be located in the area which the district is striving to build into a scientific innovation core in south Shanghai.

Eight investment companies will also settle in Minhang with a combined investment of 1.78 billion yuan, a commitment that is expected to further promote local industrial development.

Today's event was the 12th large-scale contract signing ceremony held by the district government to attract investment. In the past two years, a total of 469 programs have been signed, their investments adding up to 150 billion yuan, the district government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     