Typhoon Songda brings rain and gales to city

  20:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-30       0
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued three alerts, typhoon, rainstorm and lightning, from Friday to Saturday as this year's fifth typhoon, Songda, makes its presence felt.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued three alerts, typhoon, rainstorm and lightning, from Friday to Saturday as this year's fifth typhoon, Songda, makes its presence felt.

Rain and strong winds are expected to hit the city as Songda is moving west by north.

It has passed the city's northernmost area, and was 313 kilometers away from Shanghai's east at 3pm on Saturday, with a central wind force up to 64.8 kilometers per hour, according to the weather authorities.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit some parts of the city on Saturday morning and became weak in the afternoon with the mercury ranging between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Songda will continue to affect the city on Sunday with rain and gales, and temperatures of no more than 34 degrees.

However, the temperature is predicted to rise to more 35 degrees again next week.

People can also expect summer lightning and showers in the afternoons.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Top
     