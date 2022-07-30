Life in the raw as tiger cub earns its stripes

A tiger cub greeted visitors at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District for the first time on Friday.

She is the first Bengal tiger born at the zoo in the Year of the Tiger.

Coming into this world on May 20, she was named Xiao Ai (love) as the date sounds like "I love you" in Chinese.

She was artificially fed upon birth. Weighing 1,260 grams when she was born, Xiao Ai now weighs over 3,000 grams. She is now trying eating minced beef.

Keepers say she is healthy and active.

Friday marked International Tiger Day.

