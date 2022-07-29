Mayor Gong holds video talks with PwC chief

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with PwC Global Chairman Robert Moritz on July 28.

Gong introduced details about Shanghai's economic and social development as well as pandemic prevention and control measures.

"Shanghai is accelerating the construction of socialist modern international metropolis with global influence, and we hope the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai will bring more opportunities for Shanghai and member enterprises under the leadership of Robert Moritz," he added.

Despite the difficulties facing the global market, "we are confident on the prospects of the China market, and are willing to share our experiences and wisdom at the IBLAC in October to have win-win development," Moritz, also chairman of IBLAC, said.

Vice Mayor Zong Ming joined the video conference.