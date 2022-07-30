COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 4 asymptomatic infections

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, four local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported confirmed cases and 13 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, four local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported confirmed cases and 13 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive during central quarantine.



4 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24 from Russia.



The second and third patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth patient is a Chilean who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Chile via the US.

The sixth to 11th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from the US.

The 12th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the US.

The third and fourth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the UAE.

The sixth and seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from the US.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from New Zealand.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Mexico via the Netherlands.

The 10th to 13th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 117 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 29, of all the 150 local confirmed cases, 143 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized. A total of 645 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,900 imported cases, 4,829 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.