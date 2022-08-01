News / Metro

Beautiful bird rescued near Metro station turns out to be protected species

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
The thoughtful Shanghai resident suspected the bird she saved could be endangered and handed it to local police.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
Beautiful bird rescued near Metro station turns out to be protected species
Ti Gong

A beautiful bird found near a Metro station in Shanghai turned out to be a rainbow lorikeet, which is a protected species in China.

A Shanghai resident saved a beautiful bird near a Metro station, and it turned out to a protected species.

Police in suburban Songjiang District on Monday praised the unselfish resident who turned the bird in to them.

A woman surnamed Zhu rang police last Thursday afternoon about a bird she had found near the Sheshan Metro Station.

Zhu, who is a bird lover, had purchased a cage from a pet shop for the bird but had some doubts if it was legal keep it since the bird, unusually beautiful, could be a rare or endangered species and thus can't be a legal pet.

Police checked the footage of surveillance cameras near the Metro station and found that the bird had ended up on the pedestrian walk from the motor lane, obviously startled or injured.

After contacting forestry authorities, police were told that the bird is a rainbow lorikeet, which is a second-class protected animal in China.

The bird is currently being taken care of at a police station in Songjiang and will later be sheltered by the forestry authorities.

Individuals in China are prohibited from raising or trading nationally protected animals without permission.

In 2020, a man in the northwest Chinese province of Shaanxi was sentenced to two years in prison and three years' probation and fined 5,000 yuan (US$740) for selling eight rainbow lorikeets to other people.

Residents who encounter wild animals which need help are advised to contact the police or the forestry authorities, who are in position to look after them.

The bird is being taken care of at a police station in Songjiang District at the moment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     