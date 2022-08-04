News / Metro

No Qixi Festival heat respite for Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0
Shanghai endures another scorcher on Thursday, the Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, with the highest temperature hitting 37.7 degrees Celsius in downtown Xujiahui.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0

Shanghai endured another scorcher on Thursday, the Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month on the traditional Chinese calendar.

The highest temperature of Thursday was 37.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at the downtown Xujiahui Weather Station.

The scorching heat triggered a lowest-level heat alert (yellow) in the morning, which was updated to middle level (orange) in the afternoon.

Thursday marked this year's 31st high-temperature day, with mercury above 35 degrees.

The high is predicted to touch 40 degrees again on Friday and the weekend.

Also, there will be no respite from the torrid heatwave in the next 10 days, with highs topping 38 degrees and lows over 30.

The city has experienced three rounds of heatwave since July 5, including three days with temperatures topping 40 degrees.

And it's not just Shanghai. The whole country has been roasting in sizzling weather since June 13, the third hottest ever, according to the National Meteorological Center.

People are advised to reduce outdoor activities and beware of heat stroke in the extremely hot weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Qixi Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     