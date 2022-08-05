News / Metro

Free access to sports venues on Fitness Day

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:39 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
Shanghai sports venues will allow free access to the public on August 8 for National Fitness Day. Prior reservations are needed for entry.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:39 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0

To celebrate National Fitness Day, around 400 public sporting venues and facilities will allow free admission on Monday.

In 2009, China proclaimed August 8, the date of the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, as National Fitness Day in the hopes that people would use sports to find joy and promote their health.

On this day, Shanghai allow free access to some sporting venues for its residents. This time, they have to make reservations to adhere to anti-pandemic regulations.

Free access to sports venues on Fitness Day
Imaginechina

The 14th National Fitness Day falls on Monday.

Xujiahui Sports Park, Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai Sports Palace, Xianxia Tennis Center, Kangdong Tennis Center, Shanghai Citizen's Sports Park and Tianlin Sports Club are the seven city-level sites that will allow free entrance.

A complete list of the 400 public venues and amenities is available on the Shanghai Sports Bureau's official WeChat account, shanghaitiyu.

The bureau said that from August 6 to 14, city and district-level sports federations and businesses will host about 242 online and offline sporting events. It is hoped that through these activities, citizens will be able to regain their vitality and zeal despite the pandemic.

Free access to sports venues on Fitness Day
Imaginechina

Various sports activities and competitions will be organized around the city from August 6 to 14.

Traditional ball games and popular sports like skipping, city orientation, swimming, and family triathlons are all covered in offline competitions.

Over 130 experience activities, including frisbee, skateboarding, padel, hockey, and a motor racing simulator, will be held in addition to the competitive competitions. The activities will involve up to 2,000 participants, who will be given guidance by sports professionals.

Each offline event and competition has a 50-person crowd limit. A 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report is necessary.

Free access to sports venues on Fitness Day
Imaginechina

Residents need reservations for free access to sports venues on Fitness Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     