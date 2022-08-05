Free access to sports venues on Fitness Day

Shanghai sports venues will allow free access to the public on August 8 for National Fitness Day. Prior reservations are needed for entry.

To celebrate National Fitness Day, around 400 public sporting venues and facilities will allow free admission on Monday.



In 2009, China proclaimed August 8, the date of the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, as National Fitness Day in the hopes that people would use sports to find joy and promote their health.



On this day, Shanghai allow free access to some sporting venues for its residents. This time, they have to make reservations to adhere to anti-pandemic regulations.

Imaginechina

Xujiahui Sports Park, Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai Sports Palace, Xianxia Tennis Center, Kangdong Tennis Center, Shanghai Citizen's Sports Park and Tianlin Sports Club are the seven city-level sites that will allow free entrance.



A complete list of the 400 public venues and amenities is available on the Shanghai Sports Bureau's official WeChat account, shanghaitiyu.

The bureau said that from August 6 to 14, city and district-level sports federations and businesses will host about 242 online and offline sporting events. It is hoped that through these activities, citizens will be able to regain their vitality and zeal despite the pandemic.

Imaginechina

Traditional ball games and popular sports like skipping, city orientation, swimming, and family triathlons are all covered in offline competitions.



Over 130 experience activities, including frisbee, skateboarding, padel, hockey, and a motor racing simulator, will be held in addition to the competitive competitions. The activities will involve up to 2,000 participants, who will be given guidance by sports professionals.

Each offline event and competition has a 50-person crowd limit. A 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report is necessary.