Shanghai continues to roast with no imminent relief

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's extreme heat, with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's fourth red heatwave alert on Friday afternoon, the highest alert in the three-tier system.

As of 2:10pm, the highest temperature the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station measured reached 40.2 degrees.

It marked this year's 32nd high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees, and the fourth time the city has roasted in over 40-degree heat.

This latest heatwave is due to strong subtropical high pressure, which is plaguing most of southern China, combined with a lack cold air from the north, according to meteorological authorities.

The scorching weather is predicted to linger in the city for the next 10 days, with highs close to 40 degrees and lows near 30.

Dong Jun / SHINE