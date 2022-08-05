News / Metro

Shanghai continues to roast with no imminent relief

The city's extreme heat, with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's fourth red alert on Friday afternoon, the highest in the system.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man uses an electric fan to cool himself amid Friday's scorching heat.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman wears a hat and sun-blocking jacket while riding an e-bike on a sizzling day.

Shanghai's extreme heat, with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's fourth red heatwave alert on Friday afternoon, the highest alert in the three-tier system.

As of 2:10pm, the highest temperature the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station measured reached 40.2 degrees.

It marked this year's 32nd high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees, and the fourth time the city has roasted in over 40-degree heat.

This latest heatwave is due to strong subtropical high pressure, which is plaguing most of southern China, combined with a lack cold air from the north, according to meteorological authorities.

The scorching weather is predicted to linger in the city for the next 10 days, with highs close to 40 degrees and lows near 30.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man uses a towel to protect himself from the extreme heat.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman uses an umbrella to block the scorching sun.

Xujiahui
