Application process highly streamlined in Pudong

One-day approvals being trialed for bakeries, coffee shops and convenience stores to ensure they can open as soon as possible.

Shen Yan was surprised when she experienced another facet of "China speed."

It happened when it took her just one day to finish the full application process to open a new dessert store in the Pudong New Area.

"I submitted online materials in the morning and got the approval this afternoon," said the marketing manager of Shanghai dessert brand Ruby Foods.

"It enables us to open a new outlet on Chengshan Road in time for the city's Double Five Shopping Festival!"

Shen was one of the first operators to benefit from Pudong's pilot program to streamline the application process for the likes of bakeries, coffee shops and convenience stores to ensure they can open as soon as possible.

The new regulations took effect from this month.

Simply put, after retailers submit their application materials, they are asked to sign a "letter of commitment," promising to strictly follow the rules and observe standards to run the business. They are soon granted the green light to open shop.

An on-site inspection stage is eliminated from this early process.

"Previously, we might have to spend one month going through the whole process. But now, the wheels of administration turn so fast," said Zhou Hui, marketing director of Shanghai-based coffee chain M Stand.



He praised the new method as a strong impetus for the company to expand its business network in Pudong.

"This is our 16th outlet in Pudong," he said of the soon-opening store on Pujian Road. "By the end of this year, we plan to have 25 sites in Pudong."

According to Pudong's market watchdog, only retailers which are not blacklisted – such as having a history of being punished for a series of violations like food safety – can qualify under the new regulations.

Also, inspectors will visit the applicant's new store within two months after its opening to check that everything is compliant.

The district plans to expand the new process to more industries to create a more friendly business environment.