News / Metro

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0
Missing Sanya, Bali or Hawaii but fear getting stranded due to the unexpected pandemic resurgence? Shanghai's suburban Jinshan District offers an alternative summer retreat.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0
SSI ļʱ
Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

Children play in a pool in Shanyang Countryside.

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

Live music is on show at the City Beach.

Missing Sanya, Bali or Hawaii but fear getting stranded due to the unexpected pandemic resurgence? Shanghai's suburban Jinshan District offers an alternative summer retreat.

A seaside carnival is now taking over the district's iconic City Beach, filling the coastline with music and creating a chill vibe.

Live music performances take place from 7pm to 8:30pm, Friday to Sunday. They will continue to August 14, with 18 bands such as Shanghai's alternative rock bands XdingMu and Air Ventilation on the lineup.

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

People enjoy time at the City Beach.

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

Children watch a movie under the stars.

Through September 4, street art including acrobatics and clown shows are staged from 6pm to 7:15pm, Friday to Sunday. There will also be movie screenings on the beach at 7pm, Monday to Thursday.

For camping lovers, Shanyang Countryside – a popular "agritainment" resort on 580 Longhang Road in Shanyang Town – offers an option.

It has erected 20 luxury tents in additional to 100 normal tents to meet the increasing demands of "glamping," a combination of "glamorous" and "camping."

A series of activities such as BBQ banquet, bonfire party, outdoor movie, village excursions and camping under the stars are available.

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

A camping site

Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative
Ti Gong

A BBQ banquet

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Jinshan
Sanya
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     