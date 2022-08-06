Beautiful Jinshan a seaside vacation alternative

Missing Sanya, Bali or Hawaii but fear getting stranded due to the unexpected pandemic resurgence? Shanghai's suburban Jinshan District offers an alternative summer retreat.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A seaside carnival is now taking over the district's iconic City Beach, filling the coastline with music and creating a chill vibe.

Live music performances take place from 7pm to 8:30pm, Friday to Sunday. They will continue to August 14, with 18 bands such as Shanghai's alternative rock bands XdingMu and Air Ventilation on the lineup.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Through September 4, street art including acrobatics and clown shows are staged from 6pm to 7:15pm, Friday to Sunday. There will also be movie screenings on the beach at 7pm, Monday to Thursday.

For camping lovers, Shanyang Countryside – a popular "agritainment" resort on 580 Longhang Road in Shanyang Town – offers an option.

It has erected 20 luxury tents in additional to 100 normal tents to meet the increasing demands of "glamping," a combination of "glamorous" and "camping."

A series of activities such as BBQ banquet, bonfire party, outdoor movie, village excursions and camping under the stars are available.

Ti Gong