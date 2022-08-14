News / Metro

Schools to reopen with special measures in place

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:05 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Primary and secondary schools as well as kindergarten and childcare facilities in Shanghai will reopen on September 1, local educational authorities have announced.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:05 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0

Primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and childcare facilities in Shanghai will re-open on September 1, local educational authorities have announced.

The decision was made according to the government's requirements based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, said the Shanghai Education Commission.

It requires all schools, kindergartens and nurseries to be aware of the health condition and recent travel history of each faculty member and student.

It advocates school faculty and students to carry out self-health management in the 14 days prior to the beginning of the new semester. Those from or by way of domestic medium or high-risk areas or areas under lockdown imposed by local governments are asked to postpone their return to campuses.

All faculty and students need to take two nucleic acid tests in three days before returning to the campus, with one taken within 24 hours before the return.

After the semester begins, all faculty and students need to have body temperatures checked and health conditions monitored every day. They should enter campuses with negative nucleic acid test reports from within 24 hours. Those with abnormal body temperatures will not be allowed for entry.

Every day, they also need to take a nucleic acid test before leaving the campus. The requirement will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic.

In schools in districts without medium or high-risk areas, teachers and students can take off their masks in class.

Children in kindergartens and nurseries don't have to wear masks on campus.

Educational facilities are required to prepare sufficient stocks of pandemic prevention materials, enhance food safety and strengthen environment monitoring, ventilation and disinfection in key areas such as classrooms, toilets, canteens and dorms.

They are also asked to carry out drills before official reopening.

Most students of local schools have been away from the campus since mid-March due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only graduating students of middle and high schools and some who will graduate next year returned to schools to beef up studies in June.

The latest announcement by the education commission cheer parents.

"It's really a good news for me," said Chen Yan, a mother of a fourth grader at a primary school in Minhang District. "I do believe that the environment of learning and playing in groups is more healthy for children's overall growth. My daughter also misses her teachers and classmates very much. She is happy to hear about it too."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     