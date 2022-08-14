Schools to reopen with special measures in place

Primary and secondary schools as well as kindergarten and childcare facilities in Shanghai will reopen on September 1, local educational authorities have announced.

The decision was made according to the government's requirements based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, said the Shanghai Education Commission.

It requires all schools, kindergartens and nurseries to be aware of the health condition and recent travel history of each faculty member and student.

It advocates school faculty and students to carry out self-health management in the 14 days prior to the beginning of the new semester. Those from or by way of domestic medium or high-risk areas or areas under lockdown imposed by local governments are asked to postpone their return to campuses.

All faculty and students need to take two nucleic acid tests in three days before returning to the campus, with one taken within 24 hours before the return.

After the semester begins, all faculty and students need to have body temperatures checked and health conditions monitored every day. They should enter campuses with negative nucleic acid test reports from within 24 hours. Those with abnormal body temperatures will not be allowed for entry.

Every day, they also need to take a nucleic acid test before leaving the campus. The requirement will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic.

In schools in districts without medium or high-risk areas, teachers and students can take off their masks in class.

Children in kindergartens and nurseries don't have to wear masks on campus.

Educational facilities are required to prepare sufficient stocks of pandemic prevention materials, enhance food safety and strengthen environment monitoring, ventilation and disinfection in key areas such as classrooms, toilets, canteens and dorms.

They are also asked to carry out drills before official reopening.

Most students of local schools have been away from the campus since mid-March due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only graduating students of middle and high schools and some who will graduate next year returned to schools to beef up studies in June.

The latest announcement by the education commission cheer parents.

"It's really a good news for me," said Chen Yan, a mother of a fourth grader at a primary school in Minhang District. "I do believe that the environment of learning and playing in groups is more healthy for children's overall growth. My daughter also misses her teachers and classmates very much. She is happy to hear about it too."