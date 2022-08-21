News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local asymptomatic infections, 14 imported cases

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported two local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

2 local asymptomatic infections

Both infections tested positive in central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients are Americans who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 12 from the United States.

The third to fifth patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 18 from the US.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Singapore.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 168 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Spain on the same flight.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Japan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from South Korea.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 64 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 20, of all the 158 local confirmed cases, 178 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 686 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,078 imported cases, 4,978 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
