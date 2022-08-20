News / Metro

Weekend market open again at the Bund Finance Center

  15:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
The popular Fengjing Road weekend market has returned to the Bund Finance Center with the opening of the 2022 Shanghai Night Festival on Saturday.
The Fengjing Road Weekend market is a highlight of the city's Night Festival.

The popular Fengjing Road weekend market has returned to the Bund Finance Center with the opening of the 2022 Shanghai Night Festival on Saturday.

The outdoor bazaar will be open on Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays from 10am to 10pm.

A 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report and online reservation on BFC's WeChat account are necessary for visitors.

Food and drinks are a highlight of the market.

This year's bazaar features more than 40 tenants offering varied styles of food, drinks and modern-style programs of street culture and art.

Flashmob performances, rooftop wine parties, interactive quiz shows and outdoor jogging, bicycle-riding and skateboard events will also be presented.

Attractions light up the night.

Ever since its launch in 2020, the 150-meter-long pedestrian street market has cooperated with about 675 brands, attracting more than 14 million visitors from home and abroad.

As an important part of the city's Night Festival, the market has also helped to boost nightlight and holiday economy.

Gifts intrigue visitors.

Source: SHINE
