Get in the fast lane to museums and parks

Then check out these 10 routes to visit some of the city's most exciting museums, parks and innovation sites. The routes were designed by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration.

Route 1: Explore life

Shanghai Wild Animal Park (178 Nanliu Ave, Pudong)

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park (166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong)

China Maritime Museum (197 Shengang Ave, Pudong)

Shanghai Astronomy Museum (380 Lingang Ave, Pudong)

Route 2: Know the Earth

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden (3888 Chenhua Rd, Songjiang)

Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park (1158 Linyinxin Rd, Songjiang)

Shanghai Earthquake Science Museum (9279 Waiqingsong Highway, Songjiang)

Route 3: Vroom, Vroom

Shanghai Auto Museum (7565 Boyuan Rd, Jiading)

Smart Car Experience Base (7575 Boyuan Rd, Jiading)

Electric Formula Park (1001 Mingdu Rd, Jiading)

Route 4: Lets go and play

Oriental Land (6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu)

China Weapons Museum (6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu)

Ganso Initiate Park (6088 Jiasong Rd M., Qingpu)

Route 5: Farm Life

Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park (1677 Suitanghe Rd, Fengxian)

Shanghai Urban Vegetable Farm (888 Haixing Rd, Fengxian)

Shanghai Bee Forest Science Museum (999 Fagong Rd, Fengxian)

Route 6: Explore cutting-edge technologies

Shanghai TCM Museum (1200 Cailun Rd, Pudong)

Shanghai Integrate Circuit Museum (2288 Zuchongzhi Rd, Pudong)

Origincell Life Science Museum (1227 Zhangheng Rd, Pudong)

Siasun Robot Experience Base (257 Jinzang Rd, Pudong)

Route 7: Natural secrets

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum (2000 Century Ave, Pudong)

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium (1388 Lujiazuihuan Rd, Pudong)

Shanghai Nature Wild Insect Kingdom (1 Fenghe Rd, Pudong)

Shanghai Century Park (1001 Jinxiu Rd, Pudong)

Route 8: Industrial innovation

China Industrial Design Museum (3000 Yixian Rd, Baoshan)

Shanghai Ceramic Science and Technology Art Museum (3000 Yixian Rd, Baoshan)

China 3D Printing Cultural Museum (6 Wenchuan Rd, Baoshan)

Shanghai Wood Cultural Museum (2751 Hutai Rd, Baoshan)

Shanghai Museum of Glass (685 Changjiang Rd W., Baoshan)

Route 9: Trace the footprints of masters

Qian Xueseng Library (1800 Huashan Rd, Xuhui)

Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall (17 Nandan Rd, Xuhui)

Huang Daopo Memorial Hall (700 Xumei Rd, Xuhui)

Route 10: Experience waterfront charm

Shanghai Post Museum (250 Beisuzhou Rd, Hongkou)

Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall (100 People's Ave, Huangpu)

Shanghai Telecom Museum (34 Yan'an Rd E., Huangpu)

Shanghai Natural History Museum (510 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an)

Shanghai Railway Museum (200 Tianmu Rd E., Jing'an)