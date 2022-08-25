News / Metro

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
An activity organized by gaming company BOKE was held recently in Putuo District to introduce young people to the intangible cultural heritage of tarpaulin umbrella-making.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

The traditional craft of making a tarpaulin umbrella.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

A participant makes a tarpaulin umbrella.

An activity themed on tarpaulin umbrella was held recently in Putuo District to promote China's traditional intangible cultural heritage and enable young people to savor the allure of ancient craftsmanship.

The event featured an exhibition and a lecture on the culture of China's tarpaulin umbrella, and 30 young people made their own umbrellas and learnt the drawing technique for umbrella fabric.

Held at the Universal Software Park, an industrial park in Putuo, and organized by online game developer BOKE, it offered a new approach to revitalize and promote the intangible cultural heritage among young people.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

A cross-over approach combining tarpaulin umbrellas and gaming.

Zheng Guomin, an inheritor of the tradition, shared stories behind the old craftsmanship.

The history of the tarpaulin umbrella dates back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

The technique is listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage of Anhui Province.

The technique of making tarpaulin umbrellas has been passed down from generation to generation in Zheng's family for more than 100 years.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

A participant makes a tarpaulin umbrella.

"It looks simple, but the technique is in fact very complicated," said Zheng. "It involves 12 major procedures which involve 88 minor steps, and it takes one week for an experienced craftsman to make one tarpaulin umbrella."

Many domestic umbrella manufacturing plants were shut down or forced to change or eliminate their production lines under the impact of overseas competition in the 1970s and 80s, said Zheng.

He said he hoped to revitalize the technique and kept innovating since then.

"Innovation is the soul of the revitalization of the traditional craftsmanship," he said.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

A participant decorates an umbrella.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

A participant draws flowers on an umbrella.

The umbrellas made by Zheng have diverse patterns and are kept at the Palace Museum and used as props in Chinese costume dramas at Hengdian World Studios, China's largest movie production base.

Zheng has been making tarpaulin umbrellas for 40 years.

"I want to spread the culture of tarpaulin umbrella to young people," said Zheng. "I hope to let them experience the traditional culture of China and get fascinated by the cultural gems. Intangible cultural heritage has its own life and innovates with the change of times."

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

Master Zheng is on the way to revitalizing the old craft.

Gaming company seeks to revitalize traditional umbrella-making
Ti Gong

Many participants wore traditional hanfu clothing.

The event attracted many young white-collar workers at the software park. Some wore hanfu – traditional Chinese outfits.

BOKE, which primarily focuses on developing and publishing casual games globally, has included tarpaulin umbrella elements into one of its casual game's characters in a cross-over approach combining gaming and intangible cultural heritage.

It aims to promote traditional Chinese culture among more young people, and help them appreciate the nation's cultural gems in a fun experience, BOKE said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     