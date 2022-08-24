COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 8 imported patients

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no local infections, six imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 18 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Singapore.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from Canada.

The fourth and fifth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from the US.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 85 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 21 from Japan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from the US.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 66 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 23, of all the 160 local confirmed cases, 178 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 692 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,102 imported cases, 5,008 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.