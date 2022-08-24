News / Metro

Jing'an sets up online platform to attract top talent

The district is especially keen for professionals from burgeoning industries like cloud computing, blockchain and life sciences.
A one-stop online platform to attract talent has been established in Jing'an District.

The platform called "Jing'an Talent Butler" illustrates and explains the changing talent policy as well as hosting job postings.

According to the Jing'an Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, it is designed to expand the offline services to the online platform. Also, backed up by big data, the platform can offer tailor-made services to talent.

Jing'an has also released a set of new measures as to help basically form a high-end talent neighborhood by 2025.

Talent specializing in burgeoning industries like cloud computing, blockchain and life sciences are the most wanted. Jing'an is also thirsty for businesses in finance, commerce, services and more.

To attract them and make them stay in Jing'an, the district will strengthen efforts and make measures to solve their concerns like housing, education, and medical treatment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
