COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 local asymptomatic infections, 6 imported patients

  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
The only community-level asymptomatic infection, detected during a routine screening, came back from a domestic trip.
  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0

The city reported no local confirmed cases, six local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

6 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who traveled back from a recent domestic trip tested positive during a routine screening.

The second to fifth cases are close contacts of the first case while the sixth one has links with a previous infection.

The second to sixth cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 20 from Canada.

The second patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from Costa Rica via the United States.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 23 from the US via France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 48 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 84 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and six asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 24, of all the 160 local confirmed cases, 180 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 698 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,105 imported cases, 5,017 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
