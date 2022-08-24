'Shanghai Gift' design competition kicks off

The design competition focuses on four themes – digital cultural and tourism collections, city renewal, camping, and innovation of time-honored brands.

What's your impression of Shanghai and its cultural and tourism symbols? What do you think can best represent the city's features and magical glamour?

This year's "Shanghai Gift" design competition has been launched, seeking innovative cultural and tourism souvenir designs from the public, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced on Wednesday.

Expats are also encouraged to take part.

The competition focuses on four themes – digital cultural and tourism collections, city renewal, camping, and innovation of time-honored brands.

Innovation and marketization are two major criterion.

The event aims to lift Shanghai's tourism shopping environment and add luster to the city's cultural and tourism "golden card," the administration said.

Shanghai has unveiled its metaverse cultural and tourism integrated development blueprint, and tourist attractions, museums, and art galleries are encouraged to take the opportunities of digital development to empower their growth.

The annual event staged for more than 10 years includes digital cultural and tourism collections for the first time.

Participants are encouraged to focus on the new opportunities resulting from the city's "metaverse plus tourism" development blueprint, fueling new cultural and tourism consumption mode.

Meanwhile, about 10 social organizations, such as the Shanghai Commercial Association and the Shanghai Time-honored Brand Association, will organize about 1,000 membership working units to participate in the event, which encourages time-honored brands to develop new products with Shanghai features in an innovative approach involving elements such as intangible cultural heritage and guochao, or China-chic.

Due to COVID-19, outdoor tours and camping tours are gaining popularity, leading to a surging market demand for camping outfits, the administration pointed out. The competition encourages designers to pool in their innovative ideas in the field.

Livestreaming events will be held to promote its influence. The solicitation campaign will run through September 5 for commodities and October 10 for designs. Applications are available on https://ishijue.com/match/shlw2022.