Publications turn a new leaf on public diplomacy

Two books about public diplomacy have been translated from English to Chinese to help China's international exchanges.

SSI ļʱ



Two books about public diplomacy have been translated from English to Chinese to help China's international exchanges.

The books – "Public Diplomacy: foundations for Global Engagement in the Digital Age" and "City Diplomacy: Current Trends and Future Prospects" – are regarded as essential reading for students, scholars and practitioners, as well as anyone interested in public diplomacy, or people's diplomacy. They provide rich case studies and examples drawn from ancient times through to the digital age.

The publication of their Chinese versions is a joint achievement of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy and Shanghai People's Press. They are the first of a series on the theme of public diplomacy.

"There are few translations or studies of foreign books about public diplomacy in China," said Zhao Qizheng, former director of the Information Office of China's State Council. "The translations will provide theoretical preferences for related research and practices in China."

Zhou Hanmin, chief editor of the two books and chairman of the board of directors of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy, said the insightful views and prominent cases in the books were quite readable and practical. They would be very helpful for the institute's future research, he added.

The institute was established in September 2020 by the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to research issues of public diplomacy and provide counselling services to related organizations. It also aims to enhance cultural exchanges and cultivate related talent to promote the development of public diplomacy in Shanghai.