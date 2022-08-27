News / Metro

Publications turn a new leaf on public diplomacy

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:32 UTC+8, 2022-08-27       0
Two books about public diplomacy have been translated from English to Chinese to help China's international exchanges.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:32 UTC+8, 2022-08-27       0
SSI ļʱ
Publications turn a new leaf on public diplomacy

Zhao Qizheng (left), former director of the Information Office of China's State Council, and Zhou Hanmin, chairman of the board of directors of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy, unveil the Chinese versions of two books on public diplomacy.

Two books about public diplomacy have been translated from English to Chinese to help China's international exchanges.

The books – "Public Diplomacy: foundations for Global Engagement in the Digital Age" and "City Diplomacy: Current Trends and Future Prospects" – are regarded as essential reading for students, scholars and practitioners, as well as anyone interested in public diplomacy, or people's diplomacy. They provide rich case studies and examples drawn from ancient times through to the digital age.

The publication of their Chinese versions is a joint achievement of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy and Shanghai People's Press. They are the first of a series on the theme of public diplomacy.

"There are few translations or studies of foreign books about public diplomacy in China," said Zhao Qizheng, former director of the Information Office of China's State Council. "The translations will provide theoretical preferences for related research and practices in China."

Zhou Hanmin, chief editor of the two books and chairman of the board of directors of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy, said the insightful views and prominent cases in the books were quite readable and practical. They would be very helpful for the institute's future research, he added.

The institute was established in September 2020 by the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to research issues of public diplomacy and provide counselling services to related organizations. It also aims to enhance cultural exchanges and cultivate related talent to promote the development of public diplomacy in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     