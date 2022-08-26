AI event to open with global talent recruiting for 10,000 jobs

Over 500 global speakers and 200 exhibitors will attend the 3-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 1.

China's top AI conference opening next Thursday will feature an artificial intelligence talent recruitment event for 10,000 jobs and various metaverse applications for both online and offline visitors, organizers said Thursday.



The three-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) will be held in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District under the theme "Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities."

The conferences and exhibitions will be attended by more than 500 global speakers and over 200 exhibitors. The topics and features will cover brain-computer interfaces, metaverse, AI chips and related ethics and legal issues.



An AI talent recruitment event on September 1 will offer 10,000 jobs from over 600 firms, targeting over 100 domestic and overseas AI research and university organizations in 10 overseas regions like the United States, Canada and Singapore.



WAIC will help Shanghai boost its AI industry development and establish an "A-class" global AI ecosystem in the city, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



More AI talent-supporting policies will also be revealed during WAIC.



In addition to Shanghai government, the event is co-organized by several national agencies and ministries, such as the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.



Also, metaverse applications covering virtual exhibitions and meetings and digital collections will debut during WAIC.

Professional audiences can attend over 10 forums and visit related exhibitions. Citizens are welcome to attend events on the cloud and check-in virtually at landmarks on Wukang Road and at West Bund Center.

Shanghai has designated AI, integrated circuits and biomedicine as three strategic industries in its long-term development blueprint.

In 2021, Shanghai's AI industry revenue hit 280 billion yuan (US$43 billion), up 18.3 percent year-on-year and higher than the city's GDP growth.