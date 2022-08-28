News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local asymptomatic infections, 13 imported patients

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported eight local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

8 local asymptomatic infections

The first to seventh cases are close contacts of a local confirmed case reported on August 25 while the eighth one has links with a previous asymptomatic infection.

All the cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients are Americans who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 20 from the United States.

The third patient is a Belarusian sailor who arrived in the city on August 23 from Mexico by ship.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Argentina via Germany.

The sixth patient, an American, and the seventh patient, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 25 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 184 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 24 from Australia.

The second and third cases are both Taiwan residents who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 25 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 129 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 27, of all the 162 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 714 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,122 imported cases, 5,041 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are still hospitalized.

