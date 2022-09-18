News / Metro

Shanghai center accepting art from public for display

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
A "Citizen Art Space" project at the Jing'an Culture Center is creating a platform for everyday people to showcase their creations.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
Shanghai center accepting art from public for display
Ti Gong

Situ Lixuan's photos.

Are you dreaming of holding a solo exhibition but feel it's just pie in the sky?

So was 9-year-old Situ Lixuan. But in Shanghai, a city where dreams are made, his came true.

Photos taken by the Shanghai pupil were put on display to the public as part of a "Citizen Art Space" project launched by the Jing'an Culture Center in March to create a platform for citizens to showcase their creations.

In other words, any art lover, whatever age and profession, gets the chance to showcase their paintings, photos, installations and other forms of art to the public. The project has been received with undiluted enthusiasm.

Since March, the center has accepted artworks from nearly 50 citizens, from preschoolers to retirees, from doctors to freelancers. Situ is one of them.

Shanghai center accepting art from public for display
Ti Gong

Despite his age, Situ Lixuan is an experienced shutterbug.

Last month, he held his solo exhibition "Animal World," inviting the public to getting closer to "adorable raccoons, arrogant ostriches and energetic flamingos".

"See! I managed to capture the moment of pelican hunting for fish," he said of his favorite photo. "I can record anything interesting through my camera and I can show my photos to my classmates and friends. They will be sure to idolize me."

His father and local doctor Situ Xiahao said the project helps to build up his son's confidence and draw them closer.

"We really appreciate it," he said. "The curators from the center just let my son's imagination run riot, which helped him to build his own art language and inspired me, as a parent, to see my child as equal and explore his unnoticed merits."

Shanghai center accepting art from public for display
Ti Gong

Fashion blogger and portrait photographer Xiaoshizi's photo.

Fashion blogger and portrait photographer Xiaoshizi held an online exhibition about her life during the city's COVID lockdown this spring.

Posing with vegetables, she captured moments of lockdown life to inspire people to find beauty in trivialities.

"Record vegetables," she said. "Record commonplace that doesn't come easy. At that time, vegetables gave me a great sense of satisfaction. The project creates a platform for me to show my talent."

Currently on display at the center is artist Yin Jun's paintings about the city's historical roads.

Shanghai center accepting art from public for display
Ti Gong

Yin Jun's paintings.

It features more than ten of his oil paintings and watercolor paintings that reflect the city's cultural charm and great social changes. It will last to September 23.

"The center is located at the heart of Shanghai which is surrounded by so many historical roads and buildings," he said. "This exhibition is my tribute to Shanghai. I hope to share the city's beauties with the public."

A visitor surnamed Chen said he likes the idea of presenting everyday people's artworks at doorstep. "It's like a subtle blend of normal life and elegant art," he said.

The center is welcoming more artworks from the public. Anyone who's interested in the project can send their works to shangspace@163.com.

Shanghai center accepting art from public for display
Ti Gong

Yin Jun's exhibition is popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     