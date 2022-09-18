Shanghai center accepting art from public for display

A "Citizen Art Space" project at the Jing'an Culture Center is creating a platform for everyday people to showcase their creations.

Ti Gong

Are you dreaming of holding a solo exhibition but feel it's just pie in the sky?

So was 9-year-old Situ Lixuan. But in Shanghai, a city where dreams are made, his came true.

Photos taken by the Shanghai pupil were put on display to the public as part of a "Citizen Art Space" project launched by the Jing'an Culture Center in March to create a platform for citizens to showcase their creations.

In other words, any art lover, whatever age and profession, gets the chance to showcase their paintings, photos, installations and other forms of art to the public. The project has been received with undiluted enthusiasm.

Since March, the center has accepted artworks from nearly 50 citizens, from preschoolers to retirees, from doctors to freelancers. Situ is one of them.

Ti Gong

Last month, he held his solo exhibition "Animal World," inviting the public to getting closer to "adorable raccoons, arrogant ostriches and energetic flamingos".

"See! I managed to capture the moment of pelican hunting for fish," he said of his favorite photo. "I can record anything interesting through my camera and I can show my photos to my classmates and friends. They will be sure to idolize me."

His father and local doctor Situ Xiahao said the project helps to build up his son's confidence and draw them closer.

"We really appreciate it," he said. "The curators from the center just let my son's imagination run riot, which helped him to build his own art language and inspired me, as a parent, to see my child as equal and explore his unnoticed merits."

Ti Gong

Fashion blogger and portrait photographer Xiaoshizi held an online exhibition about her life during the city's COVID lockdown this spring.

Posing with vegetables, she captured moments of lockdown life to inspire people to find beauty in trivialities.

"Record vegetables," she said. "Record commonplace that doesn't come easy. At that time, vegetables gave me a great sense of satisfaction. The project creates a platform for me to show my talent."

Currently on display at the center is artist Yin Jun's paintings about the city's historical roads.

Ti Gong

It features more than ten of his oil paintings and watercolor paintings that reflect the city's cultural charm and great social changes. It will last to September 23.

"The center is located at the heart of Shanghai which is surrounded by so many historical roads and buildings," he said. "This exhibition is my tribute to Shanghai. I hope to share the city's beauties with the public."

A visitor surnamed Chen said he likes the idea of presenting everyday people's artworks at doorstep. "It's like a subtle blend of normal life and elegant art," he said.

The center is welcoming more artworks from the public. Anyone who's interested in the project can send their works to shangspace@163.com.