Traffic bans to accompany upcoming holiday

Motor vehicles will be prohibited from driving on many roads around the Huangpu River in Shanghai during the evenings of the upcoming National Day holiday, Shanghai Police announced on Monday.

On the west side of the Huangpu River, no motor vehicles will be allowed in the area surrounded by Liyang Road (south section of the Changzhi Road), Changzhi Road, Tiantong Road, Qufu Road, Xizang Road N., Xizang Road M., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Chongqing Road M., Huaihai Road M., Huaihai Road E., Renmin Road, Dongmen Road and roads along the riverside from 4:30pm to 11:30pm between September 30 and October 7.

The section of Yan'an Elevated Road east of the North-South Elevated Road will only allow cars from the Bund Tunnel or going to the Bund Tunnel or Yan'an Road E. Tunnel.

And the west-to-east direction of Yan'an Road E. Tunnel will only allow cars go to Yan'an Elevated Road.

On the eastern riverside in the Pudong New Area, cars will be prohibited from entering the area surrounded by Baibu Street, Lujiazui Ring Road, Shibu Street and the riverside.

Also, in the area bound by Suzhou Road (the eastern section of Henan Road M.), Henan Road M., Henan Road S., Renmin Road, Xinkaihe Road and the riverside roads, all non-motor vehicles will be prohibited during the same hours.

In addition, the exits Nanjing Road E. Metro Station on Line 2 and 10 and Yuyuan station on Line 14 will be closed from 8pm until closing time on September 30. They will be closed from 4pm until closing time during the seven-day holiday that begins October 1.

Along with the traffic bans, the Hungpu River Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed from 8pm to 9:30pm on September 30 and from 4pm to 11:30pm every day during the holiday.

Moreover, the Dongjin ferry line will suspend service from 3pm to 6:30pm between October 1 and 7.