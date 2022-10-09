Never forgetting our red roots: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 17
This episode features one of the red landmarks in Shanghai, the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC.
Shanghai was the birthplace of the Communist Party of China. At present, the city has as many as 612 various red revolutionary sites and 236 pieces or sets of important red archives and documents.
