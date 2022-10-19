Mercedes-Benz bulky transport truck to make debut at CIIE arrives in Shanghai

A bulky 250-ton truck produced by Mercedes-Benz, which will make its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo next month, arrived in Shanghai early this week.

A bulky transport truck produced by Mercedes-Benz, which will make its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo next month, arrived in Shanghai early this week, Shanghai Customs said on Wednesday.

The truck weighs about 250 tons and has passed the local customs clearance through the special fast channel which is designated for the CIIE, which will be held starting November 5.

The vehicle is a cargo truck specially configured for heavy loading conditions. After a couple of days, it will be unveiled at the event.

The German auto giant hopes to better showcase its new products, technologies and services and participate fully in China's domestic market through the CIIE platform.

Shanghai Customs has launched a series of measures to make sure vehicles heading for the CIIE are quickly cleared.

At the major ports for the import expo, VIP channels, special customs clearance windows and special examination channels for import vehicle exhibits have been set up, while priority will be given to customs procedures such as declaration, inspection, sampling, testing and release.

In addition, according to previous preferential tax policies, some categories of tractors and other exhibits will be exempt from import taxes, import value-added tax and consumption tax if they are sold within a reasonable amount during the CIIE period.