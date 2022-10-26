3M recalls 2,000 water boilers over fire hazards

The recall in China involves 2,344 WD-10 water boilers produced by 3M between February 2016 and May 2021 and it will last until October 25 next year.

The China branch of 3M, an American multinational conglomerate, is recalling more than 2,000 water boilers due to potential fire hazards, Shanghai's market watchdog said on Wednesday.

The recall involves 2,344 WD-10 water boilers produced between February 2016 and May 2021 and it will last until October 25 next year.

Panel deformation and smoke may appear if the water boilers are put under high-load operation, leading to fire risks, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said based on the recall plan submitted to it by the company.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and contact 3M as soon as possible.

The company will make on-the-spot check of the product, inform consumers of how to properly use it and deliver a new instruction manual, according to the plan.

For products with flaws, electric relays and circuit boards will be replaced for free with protection parts installed.

Consumers can dial 400-8207-035, the aftersales service hotline of 3M's water purification products, or check www.3m.com.cn for the recall.