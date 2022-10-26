﻿
Detailed trash-sorting guideline issued for Shanghai hotels

A detailed guideline on trash sorting involving Shanghai's hospitality industry has been released to regulate waste-sorting practices at hotels across the city.
Ti Gong

Promotion materials about trash sorting have been put up at hotels in Shanghai.

A detailed guideline on trash sorting involving Shanghai's hospitality industry has been released to regulate waste-sorting practices at hotels across the city.

The guideline covers the placement of trash containers as well as promotion and management, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, which issued the guideline.

The guideline details different standards on the placement of containers in different areas such as rooms, catering sections, kitchens and public areas inside hotels, and orders hotels to inform guests about the trash-sorting regulations and guide them on how separate waste correctly.

Hotels should not provide six disposable items – toothbrush, comb, bath brush, razor, nail file and shoe brush – unless guests make a request, according to the guideline.

They are encouraged not to provide shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash and body lotion in disposable packages and replace them with big bottles which can be frequently used with recyclable materials, the guideline states.

Meanwhile, they should not serve meals with disposable dishware to diners unless on their requests.

Ti Gong

Staffers of a local hotel inform a guest about trash sorting practice.

The guideline also covers the training of staff, cleaning work, and garbage transportation.

It aims to regulate trash-sorting practices before the 5th China International Import Expo, the bureau said. The CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.

Shanghai has made remarkable progress in its trash-sorting campaign over the past three years since its garbage classification regulations went into effect on July 1, 2019, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, local greenery and public sanitation authorities said.

Overall, the trash-sorting performance of 95 percent of working units and residential complexes in the city is up to standard.

Among the 13,000 residential communities citywide, 98.4 percent have basically resumed household trash sorting, according to the bureau.

Between July 2019 and May 2022, a total of 9,446 tons of wet garbage was separated daily on average in the city, soaring 72.9 percent from the first half in 2019 before the regulations came into effect.

As a result, 14,787 tons of dry trash was collected daily between the period, a drop of 27.8 percent from the first half in 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
