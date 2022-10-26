Qingpu pledges great environment amid final-stage CIIE preparations

Final-stage preparations for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo are well under way, with Qingpu District promising a beautiful environment for the event.

The district is home to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where the CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.

"A great environment will be created to welcome the opening of the 5th CIIE with a 'visual feast' of floral landscape presented in a 1-square-kilometer key area around the center," Mo Linming, deputy director of the Qingpu District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In total, 140,000 pots of flowers such as red sage and zinnia covering 4,100 square meters have been planted, and Zhuguang Road, Laigang Road and Yinggang Road E. have been decorated with floral pillars and balls.

Twelve vertical landscape walls have been erected along Zhuguang Road.

Under the south overpass of Zhuguang Road, maple and acer palmatum have been planted, turning a grey area into a colorful one with a Jiangnan-style flavor with its blend of landscape decorations.

A brilliant night view will be presented with lights along Songze Avenue, Yinggang Road E. and Zhuguang Road, and Laigang Road switched on during the expo, presenting a rainbow of blossoming flower scenery.

"A festive atmosphere will be created, with the center surrounded by a sea of flowers," Mo stated.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Meanwhile, 114 out of 118 tasks on the upgrade of streets, tourist attractions and water areas in the district have been accomplished so far, and clean-up campaigns to create a good environment have been conducted.

Before the event, 16 new-energy sanitation vehicles have been put into operation with the frequency of cleaning increased, according to Mo.

Irregularities targeting illegal street vendors and random parking of non-motorized vehicles have been stamped out, and about 230 industrial companies and construction sites in Qingpu will take measures to cut emission discharge during the expo for better air quality.

In the business sector, trading delegations comprising a total of 11,145 professionals in Qingpu have applied for attendance, 108 percent of last year's figure.

The aim is to increase of procurement amount by 10 percent from last year's CIIE, according to the district government.

Qingpu will host a number of forums and the 2022 Yangtze River Delta region foreign-capital working conference to magnify the spill-over effect of the expo, as well as road shows to promote its business investment environment during the event.

Over the past four editions of the CIIE, the district had 8,118 companies organizing trading delegations to the event, with combined orders worth US$2.9 billion of intended procurement inked.