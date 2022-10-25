Exhibition shows Shanghai through expats' eyes

The "Shanghai Through Expats' Eyes Visual Exhibition" opens to the public for free through November 27 at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum.

Ti Gong

Over 100 photos taken by foreign citizens in Shanghai are on display at a new exhibition launched in downtown Changning District on Tuesday.

The "Shanghai Through Expats' Eyes Visual Exhibition" opens to the public for free through November 27 at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum within the Tianshan Park on Yan'an Road W.

Expatriates from over 30 countries and regions, including Poland, Japan, the United States, France, Germany, Canada and Russia, were invited to showcase the charm of Shanghai's downtown areas through their lenses.

The work mainly focuses on the architecture, streets and life in Changning, which is home to the largest number of foreign residents in Shanghai.

"We've received over 1,000 photos taken by local expats and selected the best 140 for the exhibition," said Han Rong, assistant curator of the museum.

"It is not easy for photographers to assemble these collections during the COVID-19 resurgence," Han said.

The exhibition aims to create an opportunity for cultural exchange among people from different countries and cultural backgrounds, she added.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Diplomats from Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary were invited to display their photography works about Changning at a special section at the exhibition.

Doga Olmez, deputy consul general of Turkey in Shanghai, took a photo of a community sports center under the Middle Ring Road in the Beixinjing area.

"Wandering Shanghai from street to street, the past and future mingle in the present as the city tirelessly evolves," said Olmez, who has been to Shanghai for five years.

"My photos seek to connect with those transitionary moments and translate them into images," she said.

Abdallah Yousef from Egypt took a group photo of readers at the Tsutaya Bookstore in the Columbia Circle compound.

"I like reading and exploring local libraries and bookstores," said Yousef, a PhD student in Chinese philosophy at Shanghai Normal University.

"The historical Columbia Circle blends Western and Eastern cultures, and my photo aims to display such a mixture," he said.

Over a fifth of Shanghai's foreign population lives in Changning, which also has 24 foreign consulates, nearly 6,800 foreign companies and some 1,500 foreign institutes, according to the district government.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 27



Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum (within Tianshan Park)

Address: 1731 Yan'an Road W.

Admission: Free

Reservation: Scan the QR code (below) to make a reservation. A 72-hour PCR negative report is required.