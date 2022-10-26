﻿
News / Metro

Man apprehended for standing in for others to take PCR tests

A man was detained recently as he stood in for other 26 people to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests illegally, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man surnamed Xu who lives in suburban Jinshan District took PCR tests for 26 of his family members, friends and colleagues between August and September.

He was apprehended by Jinshan police on October 21 and all 26 individuals received administrative punishment as well.

Over 120 people have been punished by Shanghai police across more than 80 cases related to pandemic prevention policies earlier this month.

Local police officers have intensified efforts to deal with crimes related to pandemic control and prevention and have urged residents to be vigilant.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
