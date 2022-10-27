Some roads to be blocked on October 28-30 for River Regatta

A temporary traffic ban will be implemented in some areas from Friday to Sunday in Shanghai for the 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on October 29-30.

A temporary traffic ban will be implemented in some areas from Friday to Sunday in Shanghai for the 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on October 29-30, police said.

From 7am to 6pm on October 28-30, the Nansuzhou Road section between Sichuan Road N. and Zhongshan Road E1 will not allow cars, non-motor vehicles or pedestrians to pass.

From 12am to 6pm on October 29, the Zhapu Road section between Tiantong Road to Nansuzhou Road will not allow passage as well. The section of Huqiu Road between Nansuzhou Road and Beijing Road E. will only allow pedestrians to pass through. Starting from 7am to 6pm on October 30, the above roads will also ban cars, non-motor vehicles and pedestrians.

Also, from 7am to 6pm on October 29-30, the section of Beisuzhou Road between Jiangxi Road N. and Wusong Road will only allow pedestrians.

Police cars, ambulances, fire engines and engineering rescue vehicles as well as cars with event permits can use these roads during that time.

Police added that the time and specific area of the traffic ban may be adjusted according to event conditions.