Giant bluefin tuna arrives for display at CIIE

A giant bluefin tuna for display at the 5th China International Import Expo arrived in Shanghai on Sunday.

During last year's 4th edition of CIIE, a 353-kilogram bluefin tuna was the star attraction in the food and agricultural products section, so the weight of this year's tuna has drawn great attention.

Details about the giant fish will be revealed at the expo four days later.

According to local customs officers, the fish, purchased by Shanghai Bright Group, has completed clearance via the green channel and left the port on Monday.

The first batch of imported cold-chain food for display was delivered to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the expo in Qingpu District, on Monday morning.



Many optimized measures have been released by customs officials for this year's CIIE, which will be held on November 5-10.

Shanghai Customs and related agencies are authorized to handle administrative approval procedures involving the inspection and quarantine for inbound animals, plants and their products, as well as animal and plant-based food. The relevant approvals will be completed within three working days.

VIP channels, special customs clearance windows and special examination channels for inbound expo exhibits have been set up at major ports, while priority will be given to customs procedures such as declaration, inspection, sampling, testing and release.