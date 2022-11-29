More Shanghai-Europe flights under China's optimized COVID measures

Major European airlines have announced plans to operate more direct flights between Shanghai and Europe from this week following China's optimized COVID prevention measures.

Major European airlines have announced plans to operate more direct flights between Shanghai and Europe from this week following China's optimized COVID prevention and control measures.

Lufthansa German Airlines will add one more weekly flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai beginning Monday. Altogether, it will operate three weekly flights between Shanghai and Frankfurt.

Austrian Airlines, which is also a part of Lufthansa Group, operates one weekly flight between Shanghai and Vienna.

According to the new rules, overseas flights to the Chinese mainland will no longer be suspended for bringing COVID-19 infections into the country. Travelers boarding an airplane to the Chinese mainland are required to receive only one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in 48 hours, instead of two as previously stipulated.

"The new measures have brought confidence to both the airlines and the passengers," said Chen Qian, senior director sales of China, Lufthansa Group.

"China remains the strategic market for Lufthansa and one of the most important intercontinental markets," Chen told a media briefing in Shanghai on Monday.

The group currently operates 12 weekly flights from Hong Kong to Europe. Altogether, it operates 17 weekly flights between China and Europe, making it the biggest European carrier on China-Europe routes.

It has unveiled a new brand "Allegris" in the economy, premium economy, business and first class categories.

For the very first time, the Lufthansa First Class can be turned into suites that offer nearly ceiling-high walls and can be closed for privacy. The business class features a higher than 1-meter-tall seat wall to ensure privacy.



Economy Class passengers will also have the option of booking a vacant neighbor seat.

"The introduction of the new Allegris cabin will help us to offer more products to meet the individual travel needs of Chinese passengers," said Chen.