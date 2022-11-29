﻿
News / Metro

More Shanghai-Europe flights under China's optimized COVID measures

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
Major European airlines have announced plans to operate more direct flights between Shanghai and Europe from this week following China's optimized COVID prevention measures.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
More Shanghai-Europe flights under China's optimized COVID measures
Ti Gong

A Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft from Lufthansa German Airlines.

Major European airlines have announced plans to operate more direct flights between Shanghai and Europe from this week following China's optimized COVID prevention and control measures.

Lufthansa German Airlines will add one more weekly flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai beginning Monday. Altogether, it will operate three weekly flights between Shanghai and Frankfurt.

Austrian Airlines, which is also a part of Lufthansa Group, operates one weekly flight between Shanghai and Vienna.

According to the new rules, overseas flights to the Chinese mainland will no longer be suspended for bringing COVID-19 infections into the country. Travelers boarding an airplane to the Chinese mainland are required to receive only one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in 48 hours, instead of two as previously stipulated.

"The new measures have brought confidence to both the airlines and the passengers," said Chen Qian, senior director sales of China, Lufthansa Group.

More Shanghai-Europe flights under China's optimized COVID measures
Ti Gong

Lufthansa's new suite-style first class

"China remains the strategic market for Lufthansa and one of the most important intercontinental markets," Chen told a media briefing in Shanghai on Monday.

The group currently operates 12 weekly flights from Hong Kong to Europe. Altogether, it operates 17 weekly flights between China and Europe, making it the biggest European carrier on China-Europe routes.

It has unveiled a new brand "Allegris" in the economy, premium economy, business and first class categories.

For the very first time, the Lufthansa First Class can be turned into suites that offer nearly ceiling-high walls and can be closed for privacy. The business class features a higher than 1-meter-tall seat wall to ensure privacy.

Economy Class passengers will also have the option of booking a vacant neighbor seat.

"The introduction of the new Allegris cabin will help us to offer more products to meet the individual travel needs of Chinese passengers," said Chen.

More Shanghai-Europe flights under China's optimized COVID measures
Ti Gong

The new business class seats of Lufthansa.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     