No PCR result checks for restaurants, indoor entertainment sites

Shanghai on Thursday released 10 guidelines to implement national measures further relaxing COVID control.

1. No PCR report checks at restaurants, indoor entertainment venues from Friday

PCR results will only be required at elderly care, child welfare and medical institutes and schools (including kindergartens) as well as other places with special COVID control requirements.



Regular PCR sample collection sites will maintain operation and continue offering free services.

2. Home quarantine for infections, close contacts

Persons infected with COVID-19 showing mild or no symptoms can quarantine at home from Friday.

Close contacts can also quarantine at home for five days instead of spending five days in central quarantine followed by three days at home as was previously required.

3. No temporary lockdowns

Temporary lockdowns are prohibited. No high-risk areas will be designated if there is no community transmission risk.

4. High-risk area lockdown

Lockdown on high-risk areas must be removed after no new cases appear for consecutive five days. No PCR screening or health management of their traces and close contacts is necessary, except for designated high-risk areas.

"Citizens must raise awareness to safeguard their own and families' safety by continuing to wear masks and getting vaccinated as soon as possible, as well as maintaining good health habits." Wu Jinglei, deputy office director of Shanghai’s COVID-19 prevention and control leaders’ team.

5. No need to stock medicine

There is no need to stockpile medicines because enough drugs for fever, cough, cold, as well as antibiotics and other non-prescription medicine, have been prepared. No registration is required to purchase these medicines online or in stores.

6. Vaccines for elderly recommended

Seniors over 60 years of age, especially 80 years or older, are recommended to receive vaccines as soon as possible.

7. Quick response to high-risk group

Quick response and registration is available for chronic disease patients, infants, pregnant women and patients in serious condition as well as seniors.

8. Free movement

Except for high-risk areas, people's movement cannot be restricted, and work, production and business cannot be suspended. More clinics and medical personnel will be prepared.

9. No blocking of fire exits, gates

Blocking the fire exits or gates of buildings and communities is prohibited. People are allowed to go to hospitals or seek emergency services freely.

10. Normal on-campus teaching

Except for high-risk areas, schools should ensure normal teaching and class attendance.