Enjoy a warm weekend but beware of the coming cold front

Shanghai will experience a very warm weekend, with mercury topping 20 degrees Celsius, but a new cold air mass is on the way, forecasters said on Thursday.

Thursday was sunny and warm. The highest temperature recorded by the Xujiahui Weather Station was 12 degrees. And the mercury is expected to keep climbing.

It will fluctuate between 10 and 20 degrees on Saturday and drop to 8 to 10 on Sunday as the cold front approaches, with a few showers in some areas and thick clouds.

The temperature will continue to drop to between 4 and 7 degrees on Tuesday.

After a short absence during the weekend, sunshine will be back on Monday.

Meanwhile, magnolia flowers have been blooming in Shanghai recently, heralding the imminent arrival of spring.

The blossoming time of the flower this year is slightly later than usual due to the city's average low temperatures in January, experts said.

The best time to appreciate the flower is expected to be early March.

The flower has bloomed at the Shanghai Botanical Garden, Jinqiao Park and the Sanlin Binjiang green area.