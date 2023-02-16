﻿
Key projects in Shanghai: In-city section of G15 Highway set to be extended

Shanghai is extending the in-city section of the G15 Highway, making it reach more districts and connect with more other expressways and highways.
Ti Gong

Shanghai is extending the in-city section of the G15 Highway, making it reach more districts and connect with more other expressways and highways.

After construction is completed, the total length of the G15 main line will reach 42,677.99 meters, with eight lanes each way, and the width of the red line of the standard section will be 60-112 meters.

The designated speed of the G15 main line is 100 kilometers per hour, with the ramp speed at 40-60 kph.

Expected to start operation in December 2027, it will connect to eight expressways – S6, G2, S26, Songze Elevated Road, Husong Express Road, G60 and S32, with 10 exits in total.

It will pass through Jiading, Qingpu, Minhang and Songjiang districts successively from north to the south.

The G15 is an important transportation corridor connecting and driving the development of towns and industries in western Shanghai.

The renovation project began recently, as one of this year's major projects planned by the city's transport and construction authorities.

Source: SHINE
