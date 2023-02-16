﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai develops breast cancer multiple-gene testing, increasing precision diagnosis

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0
The Shanghai Cancer Center has developed targeted breast cancer, multiple-gene testing technology. It aims to enhance precision diagnosis and treatment for patients across China.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0
Shanghai develops breast cancer multiple-gene testing, increasing precision diagnosis
Ti Gong

Dr Shao Zhimin (center) discusses with his students at the lab.

The first Chinese-based breast cancer multiple-gene testing technology was put into industrial development in an effort to benefit more patients.

The technology with information on 539 key genes playing important role in breast cancer was developed by experts from the Shanghai Cancer Center. It's the nation's first self-developed breast cancer gene testing technology being transferred for commercial and industrial use.

It was sold at 31 million yuan (US$4.5 million) to a company, which will cooperate with the Shanghai Cancer Center to develop gene testing products, to boost precise diagnosis and treatment on breast cancer for Chinese patients, the center said on Thursday.

The Shanghai Cancer Center began carrying out multiple gene testing on breast cancer in 2018. Since then, over 12,000 patients have benefited from the technology.

"Breast cancer is a disease with strong heterogeneity on molecular and clinical features, since it involves multiple genes and genetic mutations. So precise treatment based on molecular subtyping is a major solution. Genetic information is extremely important for treatment plans and after-treatment evaluation," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of the breast surgery department.

"Multiple-gene testing technology provides evidence for precise treatment. The information transferred for industrial development contain genes targeting Chinese breast cancer patients, making up for the shortage of previous genetic databases mainly containing Western patient information."

This technology with 539 key mutated genes can achieve comprehensive testing through one chip, based on which doctors can provide more choices for treatment, forecast the risk of inheritance, and predict treatment effects and relapse risk for a more individualized, effective and precise therapy, experts said.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent female cancer in China, which has over 400,000 new cases each year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     