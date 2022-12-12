﻿
News / Metro

China-Russia friendship highlighted at anniversary event

Paintings, music and poems feature at an event in Shanghai marking the China-Russia friendship and the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.
  Some of the paintings about expats' contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai

    Ti Gong

  Some of the paintings about expats' contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai

Paintings, music and poems were featured during a recent event in Shanghai marking the friendship between China and Russia and the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the event, themed "Foreigners, Not Outsiders," dozens of paintings about expats' contributions to the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by local artist Li Shoubai, were displayed. They included one about Anastasia Podareva, a Russian poet, painter and translator in Shanghai, and another about Nicholas Shamov, a Russian tenor and conductor of the Shanghai Russian children's choir.

China-Russia friendship highlighted at anniversary event
Ti Gong

Anastasia Podareva, a Russian poet, painter and translator in Shanghai, joins local artist Li Shoubai, in working on a painting about Shanghai.

China-Russia friendship highlighted at anniversary event
Ti Gong

Anastasia Podareva reads a poem she wrote during Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year, Podareva posted online videos about Chinese and Russian culture and encouraged people to live with a positive attitude while Shamov released a video about children's choir singing the song "Something Just Like This" to lift the spirit of Shanghai residents, both locals and expats.

At the event, Podareva painted a painting of Shanghai's landmarks, such as skyscrapers in the Lujiazui business district, together with Li to show their affection for the city.

She also read aloud a Chinese poem "Spring" which she wrote during the lockdown to express confidence in defeating the pandemic.

China-Russia friendship highlighted at anniversary event
Ti Gong

Nicholas Shamov, a Russian tenor and conductor of the Shanghai Russian children's choir, leads children to perform the song "Something Just Like This."

China-Russia friendship highlighted at anniversary event
Ti Gong

Nicholas Shamov performs with Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong.

At the event, Shamov led the children's choir to perform the song "Something Just Like This" again.

"Working with children is very nice because they really give their hearts, they give you the feeling that the world is not so desperate," he said.

Shamov also performed together with Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong.

"It's the first time I performed with Mr Shamov," said Kong. "But it's so natural that music bonds us together."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lujiazui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
